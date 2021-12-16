Covid-19 Impact on Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market to Witness Expansion During 2017-2022

Stratview Research has published a report on the Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Segmented by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Medium & Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle), by Technology Type (Radar, Ultrasonic, LIDAR and Other Sensors), by End-User Type (OEM and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Automotive blind spot detection system is segmented based on vehicle type: passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and medium & heavy duty commercial vehicle. The passenger car segment is expected to remain the largest blind spot detection market over the next five years. The vehicle type is also projected to witness the fastest growth in the same period. Increasing demand for active safety systems including blind spot detection in the luxury cars is driving the vehicle segment. All major luxury car manufacturers, such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi are incorporating a higher amount of advanced safety features including blind spot detection in their models.

Based on the technology type, the automotive blind spot detection system market is segmented as Radar, Ultrasonic, LIDAR, and Other Sensors. The radar sensor is expected to remain the perennial choice of the sensor in the global automotive blind spot detection system during the forecast period and is also projected to witness the fastest growth in the same period. Radar provides 360-degree coverage around the car, hence, making it the most effective sensor for the blind spot detection system.

OEM is expected to remain the largest end-user type in the global automotive blind spot detection system market over the next five years. This end-user type currently holds more than 90% of the global market in 2016. OEM is expected to remain act as a growth engine of the global automotive blind spot detection market, driven by high demand for BSD systems in the luxury vehicles.

Based on the region, the global automotive blind spot detection system market is segmented into four regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Europe and North America are the biggest markets of automotive blind spot detection system as both are the homes of major blind spot detection system manufacturers and manufacturing capitals of luxury cars. Additionally, the introduction of more stringent programs, such as The United States New Car Assessment Program (US NCAP) is supporting the demand for advanced safety features in the automobiles including blind spot detection.

