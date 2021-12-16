3D Printing Ceramics Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2021 – 2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the 3D Printing Ceramics Market Segmented by Type (Glass, Fused Silica, Quartz, and Others), by Form Type (Filament, Liquid, and Powder), by End-User Type (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Electronics, Manufacturing & Construction, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the 3D Printing Ceramics Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the form type, the market is segmented as filament, liquid, and powder. Powders own a promising growth during the forecast period as they have been highly used by various end-users. Another factor contributing to the growth of powders is the mounting demand for laser sintering technology for commercial applications. On the other side, liquid ceramics, in the form of pastes and gels, are employed for the production of several products by adopting stereolithography techniques, which is extensively utilized for prototyping applications. On the flip side, however, the growth opportunities for ceramic filaments remain very narrow comparatively, as having been sponsored by only a limited number of players.

Based on the end-user type, the market is segmented as aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, consumer goods & electronics, manufacturing & construction, and others. Among all end users, the aerospace & defense segment captured the largest share of the market in 2018. This growth is mainly attributed to the latest technological advancements and invention of new materials for prototyping as well as production in the aerospace & defense sector. The use of ceramics in the healthcare sector, for manufacturing several medical products, such as dentures, surgical equipment, prosthetics & implants, and tissue engineering products, is endorsing the applicability of 3D printing ceramics. Further, the increasing demand for high-quality 3D printing ceramics that are certified by various governing bodies for medical applications is again bolstering the growth of the market for 3D printing ceramics in the healthcare sector.

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to lead the 3D printing ceramics market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing use of ceramics by diverse end-use industries in this region. Another reason for the growth of the North American 3D printing ceramics market is the promotion of 3D printing ceramics by major companies located in the region. On the other hand, the 3D printing ceramics market in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to witness the highest growth in the coming five years, owing to the snowballing production activities in the automotive and the consumer goods & electronics sectors. China and India are the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific region.

