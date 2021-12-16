Aircraft Exhaust System Market Growth Offers Room to Grow to Existing & Emerging Players

Stratview Research has published a report on the Aircraft Exhaust System Market Segmented by End-User Type (OEM, MRO), by Component Type (Exhaust Cone, Exhaust Pipe, Exhaust Nozzle, APU Exhaust Liner, APU Exhaust Tube, Turbocharger, and Others), by Aviation Type (Commercial Aviation, General Aviation, Business Aviation, and Military Aviation), by System Type (Engine Exhaust System, APU Exhaust System), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Aircraft Exhaust System Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the end-user type, the market is segmented as OEM and MRO. The OEM segment is estimated to register a higher growth during the forecast period. This growth is owing to the increasing number of aircraft deliveries across the globe, driven by the rising global air passenger traffic. With escalating deliveries of new aircraft, the demand for aircraft exhaust systems is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Based on the components type, the market is segmented as exhaust cone, exhaust pipe, exhaust nozzle, APU exhaust liner, APU exhaust tube, turbocharger, and others. The exhaust nozzle segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Exhaust nozzle is constantly in demand as it is a part of any exhaust system which endures high temperature cycles and has to be repaired and replaced quite often.

Based on the aviation type, the market is segmented as commercial aviation, general aviation, business aviation, and military aviation. The commercial aviation segment is estimated to depict the highest growth in the coming five years. The growth can be attributed to the fact that there is an increasing demand for commercial jet airliners due to the rising air passenger traffic in commercial aviation, which happens to be the largest market within the overall aerospace industry. Further, the market is driven by the growing demand for commercial aviation jets globally; thus, the commercial aviation segment is projected to command the aircraft exhaust system market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the military aviation segment is likely to portray the highest growth, owing to the snowballing deliveries of fighter aircraft.

Based on the system type, the market is segmented as engine exhaust system and APU exhaust system. The engine exhaust system segment is expected to own a higher growth during the forecast period. The growth is owing to the rising demand for new aircraft deliveries across the globe as engine exhaust components happen to be one of the most intricate parts of an engine exhaust system and immensely contribute to the overall cost of an aircraft exhaust system.

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to lead the aircraft exhaust system market during the forecast period, supported by replacement of aging fleets and the high demand for new aircraft. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market, owing to the increase in modernization agendas in the Asia Pacific’s aviation industry, which is likely to contribute to a high adoption of advanced aircraft exhaust systems. These factors are expected to further bolster the demand for aircraft exhaust systems in the APAC region during the forecast region. China and India are the growth engines of the region.

