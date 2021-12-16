Space Battery Market Intelligence Report Offers Insights on Growth Prospects 2018–2023

Stratview Research has published a report on the Space Battery Market Segmented by Platform Type (Satellite, Launch Vehicle, and Others), by Function Type (Primary Battery, Secondary Battery, and Reserve Battery), by Material Type (Nickel-based Battery, Lithium-based Battery, Silver-Zinc Battery, and Others), by Platform Mission Type (Communication, Earth Observation, Military Surveillance, Science, Navigation, and Others), by Specific Energy Type (<100 Wh/kg, 100-150 Wh/kg, and >150 Wh/kg) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Space Battery Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

The global space battery market is segmented based on the platform type as Satellite, Launch Vehicle, and Others. Satellite segment is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Increasing participation of private space companies, such as Space X, OneWeb Satellites, and Sky and Space Global Ltd, and an expected launch of more than 4,000 satellites during 2018-2023 would propel the demand for batteries in the satellite segment in years to come.

Based on the function type, the space battery market is segmented into Primary Batteries, Secondary Batteries, and Reserve Batteries. Secondary batteries segment currently dominates the market and is likely to maintain its growth momentum over the next five years as well, driven by a continuous innovation towards lithium-ion chemistry. Secondary battery has significant applications in satellite platforms as it is the only source of power for the latter during eclipses. Thus, increase in a number of satellites being launched into space is another significant driver of growth of this segment. Both primary lithium and secondary Lithium-ion are poised to remain the most popular batteries in their respective segments.

Based on the battery type, the space battery market is segmented into Lithium-based Battery, Nickel-based Battery, Silver-Zinc Battery, and Others. Others exclusively consist of Reserve (Thermal) batteries. The lithium-based battery is likely to remain the most preferred choice of the space industry during the forecast period, driven by innovation towards the production of highly reliable, high performing, and cost-effective technology by reducing SWaP of the battery. It is likely to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period as well.

Based on the platform mission type, space battery used in platform deployed for military surveillance is the most dominant segment, driven by a rising demand to monitor and to combat the increasing terrorist activities and importance of surveillance system in the fourth-generation warfare. Navigation, another promising segment, is likely to grow at the highest rate in the market during the forecast period, driven by an increasing consumption of global navigation system like GPS, especially in emerging Asian countries.

Based on regions, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period, driven by the presence of major spacecraft OEMs and tier players. The USA is the growth engine of the region’s market and its space budget is the highest across the world, which is almost six times of the country with second highest space budget. Also, NASA is the largest space agency in the world, which is largely involved in space-related activities located in the USA. It also has the presence of major spacecraft OEMs, such as Orbital ATK, Lockheed Martin, and Honeywell International.

