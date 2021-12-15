Glamping Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2022 – 2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Glamping Market Segmented by Accommodation Type (Cabins and Pods, Tents, Yurts, Treehouses, Others), By Area (Rural, Urban), By Age Group (18 – 32 years, 33 – 50 years, 51 – 65 years, above 65 years), and Region. This market research report provides an in-depth information on trends, dynamics, revenue opportunities, competitive landscape, and recent developments in the global Glamping market. The historic years considered for the study are 2016-2019, the base year is 2020, the estimated year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022-2026.

Based on accommodation type, the cabin and pods segment witnessed the largest share of around 46% in 2020. This is mainly ascribed to the growing importance of travellers to be a part of an immersive experience without compromising on the comfort and the luxuries, thus influencing campers with expensive and luxurious accommodations, such as pods and cabins. A UK based company, Pitchup, observed a significant growth in bookings for cabins by over 100% and pods more than 70% in January 2018.

By region, the Europe accounted for the largest market share of around 35% in 2020. This is mainly due to the holidaymakers in the region who have been offering a whole new face in glamping experience are providing people with the experience of hotel amidst nature. France is one such contributor that promotes glamping for its residents with 8,000 campsites around the country, and is second to the US. Moreover, the first five-star glamping site in France was launched back in 2010, and after a decade, the investors are focusing on collaborating with camping companies to expand the glamping business in France.

