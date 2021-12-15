Covid-19 Impact on Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market is Expected to Grow at an Impressive CAGR by 2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Segmented by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods, Automotive, Civil Engineering, Marine, and Others), by Resin Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), by Form Type (UD Prepreg and Fabric Prepreg), by Curing Type (Autoclave, Out of Autoclave, and Others), by Product Type (Epoxy, BMI, Cyanate Ester, Polyimide, Phenolic, PPS, PEEK, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the end-use industry type, Stratview research has segmented the market as aerospace & defense, wind energy, automotive, civil engineering, sporting goods, marine, and others. Despite the current glum scenario, the aerospace & defense is expected to push through, maintaining its dominance in the market till 2026. On the other side, the automotive industry is expected to turn the corner, healing at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Unabating demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, owing to rising concerns over environmental pollution and an expected ramp-up in composite penetration in newer aircraft programs are likely to catapult the carbon fiber prepreg demand in the years to come.

Based on the product type, we have classified the market as epoxy prepreg, BMI prepreg, cyanate ester prepreg, polyimide prepreg, phenolic prepreg, PPS prepreg, PEEK prepreg, and other prepregs. Epoxy prepreg is likely to hold the throne in the market till 2026, whereas BMI prepreg is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the next five years. Carbon fiber prepregs are generally used with epoxy resin systems for several crucial applications such as aircraft fuselage, wings, control surfaces, engine & nacelles, fan blades, and interiors.

All regions are expected to suffer from an enormous decline in 2020. In spite of the grave downturn, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The region’s dominance is attributed to several factors including a robust supply chain and the presence of major tier players, OEMs, and prepreggers. Aerospace & Defense is estimated to remain the biggest demand generator for carbon fiber prepreg in the region’s market.

