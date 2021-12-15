Advanced Combat Helmet Market Expected to Rise at A High CAGR, Driving Robust Sales and Revenue till 2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Advanced Combat Helmet Market Segmented by Application Type (Military & Defense, Homeland Security) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Based on the application type, the advanced combat helmet market is segmented as military personnel and homeland security. Military Personnel is projected to remain the larger application of the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of large number of military personnel in comparison to homeland security personnel coupled with a relatively high threat perception for military personnel.

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period fueled by high demand in the USA. The dominance of the region is attributed to world’s largest defense industry of the USA. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the next five years, propelled by rising defense budget of China and India. China is likely to maintain its dominance in the Asia-Pacific’s market during the forecast period, strengthened by its large defense and homeland security budgets.

