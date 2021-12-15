Construction Bearings Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2021-2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Construction Bearings Market Segmented by Bearing Type (Ball Bearing [Angular Contact Ball Bearing, Deep Groove Ball Bearing, and Others], Roller Bearing [Tapered Roller Bearing, Cylindrical Roller Bearing, Spherical Roller Bearing, and Others], and Others), by Material Type (Metallic Bearings, Non-Metallic Bearings, and Hybrid Bearings), by Application Type (Wheel Loader, Excavator, Dozer, Off-Highway Truck, Tunnelling & Boring, and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Construction Bearings Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the bearing type, the market is segmented as ball bearing, roller bearing, plain bearing, and others. Ball bearings are further classified as angular contact ball bearing, deep groove ball bearing, and others. In a similar way, roller bearings are further classified as tapered roller, cylindrical roller, spherical roller, and others. Roller bearings are expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period, driven by their high load-carrying capacity and ability to operate in case of shock and misalignment, helping the companies to obtain low-maintenance costs and longer bearing service life.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as wheel loader, excavator, dozer, off-highway truck, tunneling & boring, and others. Excavator is projected to be the dominating segment of the market during the forecast period. A tracked hydraulic excavator entails about fifty bearings for its basic operation such as travel and rotation. The wheel loader segment is expected to record significant growth during the forecast period.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for construction bearings during the forecast period. In order to aid economic recovery, the majority of countries in the region are concentrating on infrastructure development. China’s state railway operator plans to double the size of its high-speed railway network over the next fifteen years, influencing the product’s demand in the country.

North America is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, driven by a surge in government spending in the infrastructure sector. The USA is expected to record the fastest growth in the region, favored by numerous projects under construction in various sectors including residential, institutional, and industrial and infrastructure.

Request a Free Sample here: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1957/construction-bearings-market.html#form

What else are available in this report?

The answer lies in the TOC and other details. Take a sneak-peek into the TOCs of this report.

Report Scope

Report Objectives

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Breakdown of Primary Interviews by Region, Designation, and Value Chain

Data Analysis and Triangulation

Custom Research:

Stratview research delivers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirements, please send your inquiry to [email protected] Or connect with our experts at +1-313-307-4176.

About Us

Stratview Research is a global market research firm, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with insightful market data to aid strategic decision making. These exclusive reports are the result of exclusive research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, composites, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and more.