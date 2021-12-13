Amla Extract Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2028

The Amla Extract Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Amla Extract Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Amla which is also called Indian Gooseberry is considered an important therapeutic plant in Ayurveda and botanically is known as Phyllanthus Emblica. Amla extract contains various properties such as antioxidant, immunomodulatory, and anti-aging properties which increase its application in pharmaceutical and personal care industries.

The change in the consumer attitude towards a healthier lifestyle coupled with the growing demand for antioxidant-rich products is expected to increase the demand for amla extracts. Along with this an increased usage of amla extract to improve body composition, weight loss, metabolism, immune and digestive system, and liver and heart health is driving the growth pf the amla extracts market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Specialty Amla Extract, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The Global Amla Extract Market is segmented based on type and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented into powder and pulp. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, personal care, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Amla Extract market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Amla Extract market in these regions.

