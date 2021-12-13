Covid-19 Impact on Metal Matrix Composite Market to Witness Impressive Growth During 2021-2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Metal Matrix Composite Market Segmented by End-Use Industry Type (Ground Transportation, Aerospace, Thermal Management, Industrial, and Others), by Product Type (Aluminum MMC, Magnesium MMC, Refractory MMC, and Others), by Production Technology Type (Powder Metallurgy, Liquid Infiltration, Casting, and Deposition Techniques), by Reinforcement Type (Continuous, Discontinuous, and Particle), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Metal Matrix Composite Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the end-use industry type, the market is segmented as ground transportation, aerospace, thermal management, industrial, and others. The ground transportation end-use application segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, in terms of value and volume, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is growth is due to the proven and established applications of MMCs in brake discs and engine components. Further, the ground transportation market is estimated to register a higher growth rate driven by its demand for MMC-based materials in automotive and in rail applications.

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as aluminum MMC, magnesium MMC, refractory MMC, and others. The aluminum MMC holds the largest market share in terms of both value and volume, by the virtue of its richer properties and comparatively low production cost. The segment is likely to continue its governance during the forecast period as well.

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing region in the MMCs market during the forecast period. This growth is due to the presence of established MMC manufacturers and increased consumption of MMC in the aerospace and transportation industries in the North American region. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period. China and India are the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific region.

