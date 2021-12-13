Aircraft Electrification Market is Anticipated to Grow at an Impressive CAGR During 2021-2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Aircraft Electrification Market Segmented by Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Technology Type (More Electric, Hybrid Electric, and Fully Electric), by Application Type (Power Generation, Power Distribution, Power Conversion, and Energy Storage), by System Type (Propulsion Systems, Aircraft Systems), by Component Type (Batteries, Fuel Cells, Solar Cells, Electric Actuators, Electric Pumps, Generators, Motors, Power Electronics, and Distribution Devices), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Based on the system type, the market is segmented as propulsion systems and aircraft systems. The propulsion systems segment is expected to hold the larger share of the market during the forecast period. Increasing concerns towards reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions are fueling the adoption of electrical propulsion systems. Further, surge in penetration of electric components in the aircraft propulsion systems is expected to reduce fuel burn substantially that will lead to reduce the environmental emissions.

In terms of regions, Europe is estimated to be the largest market for aircraft electrification during the forecast period, with France, Germany, The UK, and Switzerland being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities. Increasing passenger traffic in the region, along with increasing concerns regarding passenger safety, carbon emissions, and noise pollution in various government regulatory bodies, such as the European Defense Agency (EDA), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the European Air Transport Command, and the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), is fueling the demand for aircraft electrification. Further, presence of key electric aircraft manufacturers, such as Rolls Royce plc, Safran S.A., GKN plc, and Thales Group is driving the growth of the region’s market.

