Protective Sports Equipment Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2021-2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Protective Sports Equipment Market Segmented by Product Type (Helmets & Other Head Gears; Protective Eyewear; Face Protection & Mouthguards; Pads, Guards, Chest Protectors and Gloves), by Area of Protection (Head & Face, Trunk & Thorax, Upper Extremity, and Lower Extremity), by Application Type (Water Sports & Racing, Ball Games, Mountaineering & Rock Climbing, and Others), by Distribution Channel Type (Specialty Retail Stores, Multi-Retail Stores and Online Stores & Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Protective Sports Equipment Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as helmet & other head gears; protective eyewear; face protection & mouthguards; and pads, guards, chest protectors, and gloves. Among these, the pads, guards, chest protectors, and gloves dominated the market and are also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to their applications in sports, such as ice hockey, cricket, football, and baseball along with initiatives from sport associations to develop and mandate these basic protective gears.

Based on the area of protection, the market is segmented as head & face, trunk & thorax, upper extremity, and lower extremity protective equipment. The head & face segment is expected to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period, owing to requirements of particular sports to avoid fatal injury, such as in rugby, cricket, sky & snowboard, and cycling.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented as specialty retail stores, multi-retail stores, online stores and others. Specialty retail stores dominated the protective sports equipment market as they are the traditional channels for buying sporting goods and equipment. However, online retail stores and others are expected to register higher growths during the forecast period, owing to high infiltration of smartphones and tablets, and the ease of buying various protective sports equipment through this distribution channel.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the dominant market during the forecast period, owing to high per capita income along with the commonness of sports culture in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing disposable income of consumers, rising awareness towards health & safety, and increasing participation of women in sporting events.

