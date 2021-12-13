Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2026

Stratview Research has published a report on the Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market Segmented by Product Type (Lubricants, Solvents, and Heat Transfer Fluids), by Polymer Type (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Electronics & Semiconductor, Aerospace, Chemical Processing, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) .

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Engineered Fluids (Fluorinated Fluids) Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as lubricants, solvents, and heat transfer fluids. The lubricants segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Engineered lubricants or fluorinated lubricants offer a stable performance over a long time and provide low oxidation degradation. They are fire-resistant in nature and are used for a wide range of temperatures. Fluorinated lubricants are designed to perform effectively between a temperature-ranges of -90°C to 300°C. These properties are driving the growth of the market.

Based on the end-use industry type, the engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) market is segmented as electronics & semiconductor, aerospace, chemical processing, automotive, oil & gas, power generation, and others. The oil & gas segment dominates the market, as in extreme conditions fluorinated fluids make it easier to clean spills and help in extending the life of the machinery.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for engineered fluids (fluorinated fluids) during the forecast period, with China, Japan, and India being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities. The growth of the market is driven by rapid industrialization as witnessed in the developing economies of the region and low production costs have prompted the giant players to establish their presence in the region. The growing automotive sector in the region is also contributing to the growth of the region’s market.

