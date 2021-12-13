Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels: Global Outlook, Key Developments, And Market Share Analysis | 2021-26

Stratview Research has published a report on the Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels Segmented by Vessel Type (Type II, Type III, and Type IV), by Application Type (CNG Vehicles, Hydrogen Vehicles, and Gas Transport), by Vehicle Type (Light Vehicles, Medium & Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Epoxy Resin Market in Pressure Vessels for Alternative Fuels minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the vessel type, the epoxy resin market in PVs for alternative fuels is segmented as Type II, Type III, and Type IV. Type IV is expected to remain the largest and the fastest-growing vessel type in the market during the forecast period. Type-IV tank incorporates a greater amount of carbon epoxy composites and offers maximum weight savings as compared to other pressure vessel types. It offers approximately 40% weight reduction compared to similar-sized type-III vessels.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as CNG vehicles, hydrogen vehicles, and gas transport. CNG vehicles unassailably dominated the market in 2020 and are expected to remain the largest application type over the next five years as well. Hydrogen vehicles are likely to grow at the fastest pace in the market during the forecast period. Almost all hydrogen vehicles are likely to be fitted with composite vessels, mainly type III and IV, creating a huge demand for epoxy resin in the coming years.

Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented as light vehicles, medium- & heavy-duty commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), and others. Light vehicle is expected to remain the largest and the fastest-growing vehicle type in the market during the forecast period. Natural gas vehicles are less pollutant than gasoline or diesel-based vehicles, so there has been a growing trend towards the usage of light vehicles powered with alternative fuels, such as CNG, to curb carbon emissions. M&HCV to remain the second-dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. There is a rapid shift of OEMs towards alternative fuels, especially in North America and Europe, in the M&HCV segment.

In terms of regions, Europe is expected to remain the largest region for the epoxy resin market in PVs for alternative fuels during the forecast period. Italy is likely to remain the largest market for pressure vessels in Europe, propelled by a huge fleet of CNG vehicles. Type-I vessel is still most dominant in the region with increasing acceptance of composite pressure vessels, particularly type-III and type-IV.

