Flight Data Monitoring Market 2021: Detailed analysis and growth trends post COVID-19 outbreak

Stratview Research has published a report on the Flight Data Monitoring Market Segmented by Solution Type (On-Board Solution, On-Ground Solution), by Component Type (FDM Service, FDM System, and FDM Software), by End-User Type (Fleet Operators, Drone Operators, Investigation Agencies, and FDM Service Providers), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Flight Data Monitoring Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the solution type, the market is segmented as an onboard solution and on-ground solution. The on-ground segment is estimated to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growing application of the ground-based flight data monitoring analysis software is fueling the growth of the segment.

Based on the component type, the market is segmented as FDM service, FDM system, and FDM software. The FDM service segment led the market in 2018. Factors such as increasing aircraft deliveries globally and the demand for enhanced functional efficiency of airlines are bolstering the growth of the FDM service segment in the coming five years.

Based on the end-user type, the market is segmented as fleet operators, drone operators, investigation agencies, and FDM service providers. The fleet operators’ segment held a major share of the market in 2018. The escalating fleet size of prominent airlines in the APAC region is stimulating the growth of the flight data monitoring market during the forecast period.

In terms of regions, North America and Europe are expected to lead the flight data monitoring market during the forecast period. The market is driven by the presence of giant system manufacturers, software developers, and service providers in the flight data monitoring market that are located in the US, the UK, and France. Asia-Pacific is also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities in the coming five years.

Request a Free Sample here: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/755/flight-data-monitoring-market.html#form

What else are available in this report?

The answer lies in the TOC and other details. Take a sneak-peek into the TOCs of this report.

Report Scope

Report Objectives

Research Methodology

Market Segmentation

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Breakdown of Primary Interviews by Region, Designation, and Value Chain

Data Analysis and Triangulation

Custom Research:

Stratview research delivers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirements, please send your inquiry to [email protected] Or connect with our experts at +1-313-307-4176.

About Us

Stratview Research is a global market research firm, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with insightful market data to aid strategic decision making. These exclusive reports are the result of exclusive research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, composites, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and more.