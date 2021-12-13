E-Commerce Logistics Market 2028 With Opportunities And Strategies To Boost Tremendous Growth

The E-Commerce Logistics Market research covers the current and historic market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players. E-Commerce Logistics Market is segmented by region and further by countries, technology, type, end-user, leading key players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-Commerce Logistics Market will be able to aim a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain.

The “Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the E-Commerce Logistics Market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

Major Players in the market are:

com, Inc.

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

Clipper Logistics Plc.

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corporation

Kerry Logistics Network Limited.

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

SF Express Co., Ltd.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Global Third-Party Logistics Market: Applications and Types

E-Commerce Logistics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing, Value-added Services), Operational Area (Domestic, International), Delivery Type (Standard Delivery, Same-day Delivery), Category (Apparels and Lifestyle, Automotive, Books and Periodicals, Engineering, FMCG and Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Hi-Tech, Others), End-User (B2B, B2C) and Geography.

Market Segmentation

Based on service type, the global e-commerce logistics market is segmented into transportation, warehousing, value-added services

On the basis of operational area, the market is segmented into domestic, international

Based on delivery type, the market is bifurcated into standard delivery, same-day delivery

Based on category, the market is bifurcated into apparels and lifestyle, automotive, books and periodicals, engineering, fmcg and consumer electronics, healthcare, hi-tech, others

Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into B2B, B2C

Market Scope

The “Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the e-commerce logistics market with detailed market segmentation by service type, operational area, delivery type, category, end user and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading e-commerce logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Impact Of Covid-19 On E-Commerce Logistics Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

