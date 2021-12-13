Satellite Bus Market: Revenue and growth prediction till 2023 with covid-19 impact analysis

Stratview Research has published a report on the Satellite Bus Market Segmented by Subsystem Type (Structures & Mechanisms, Thermal Control System, Electric Power System, Attitude Control System, Propulsion, Telemetry Tracking and Command (TT&C), and Flight Software), by Satellite Size Type (Small, Medium, and Large), by Application Type (Earth Observation and Meteorology, Communication, Scientific Research & Exploration, Surveillance & Security, and Mapping & Navigation), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Segments’ Analysis

The market researchers have studied the Satellite Bus Market minutely for better understanding. The report consists of segment-wise details to assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities. Below is the short piece of information –

Based on the satellite size, the market is segmented into small, medium, and large size. Large size currently dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years, driven by a host of factors including the presence of a large number of satellite buses and solar cells in order to allow a large number of functions including greater solar production and processing capacity. It also expected that small size segment is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The demand for small satellites is growing due to sharply reducing launch costs from commercial space companies as well as an increased demand for small satellites from earth observation to communications to networking applications. Furthermore, the low cost and short development time in the integration of small satellites are other factors substantiating the growth of the segment in the global satellite bus market.

Based on the application type, the market is segmented into Earth Observation and Meteorology, Communication, Scientific Research & Exploration, Surveillance & Security, and Mapping & Navigation. The earth observation and meteorology segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming five years, owing to their capability to monitor situations, such as cyclones, storms, floods, fires, volcanic activities, earthquakes, landslides, oil slicks, environmental pollution, and other such calamities. There has been a high focus for the development of small satellites targeting key areas including earth observation, communications, and networking.

The global satellite bus market is segmented based on the subsystem type as Structures & Mechanisms, Thermal Control, Electric Power System, Attitude Control System, Propulsion, Telemetry Tracking & Command (TT&C), and Flight Software. Electrical power system segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The electric power system plays a vital role through generation, storage, conditioning control, and distribution of power within the satellites. Electric power system helps in managing the power input of solar cells, charging onboard batteries, and distributing the electric power, to all other subsystems of the satellite at the required voltage.

Based on the regions, North America dominates the satellite bus market, driven by the presence of major spacecraft OEMs and tier players. The USA is the growth engine of the region’s market as the country has the highest space budget in the world, which is almost six times the country with the second highest space budget. Also, NASA is the largest space agency in the world, which is largely involved in space-related activities located in the USA. Furthermore, major spacecraft OEMs, such as Orbital ATK, Lockheed Martin, and Honeywell International, have the presence in the USA.

