North America Oilfield Communications Market Outlook with Growth Potential by 2027 |ABB Ltd., Airspan Networks Inc., BAKER HUGES INCORPORated

The oil and gas industry is accelerating rapidly in terms of technology adoption as well as better user expectations for reliable, high-performance connectivity. The network users working at offshore/onshore expect fast and uninterrupted internet connectivity across the area. Although IoT is not new to the oil & gas industry, the firms associated with the energy sector are always looking for new techniques to increase efficiency and create competitive advantages through automation and real-time data analysis.

Oilfield communications Market – Company Profiles

ABB Ltd. Airspan Networks Inc. BAKER HUGES INCORPORated Ceragon Networks Ltd. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Commtel Networks Pvt. Ltd. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Hughes Network Systems LLC Inmarsat plc RAD Data Communications Rignet, Inc. Speedcast International Limited Tait Communications NOKIA COrporation (ALCATEL-LUCENT) Siemens AG

Satellite communications technology is highly available, providing coverage ubiquitously. Rising demand for offshore oil field communication solutions, new projects in drilling for oil in extreme conditions and rising implication of cyber security are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, factors such as strict government regulatory norms and probable risk in data and asset security are hindering the market.

Impact of COVID-19:

Last but not the least, we all are aware of the ongoing corona virus pandemic and it still carries on impacting the expansion of numerous markets across the world. However, the direct effect of the pandemic varies based on market demand. Though some markets might observe a decrease in demand, several others will carry on to stay unscathed and present potential expansion opportunities.

Oilfield communications Market – by Services

Managed Services Professional Services

Oilfield communications Market – by Communication Network Technologies

Tetra Network Fiber Optic-Based Communication Network Microwave Communication Network Cellular Communication Network VSAT Communication Network

Oilfield communications Market – by Field Site

Onshore Communications Offshore Communications

Oilfield communications Market – by Solution

Midstream Communication Solutions Downstream Communication Solutions Upstream Communication Solutions

Production Analysis:

