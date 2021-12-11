Asia Pacific Ground Handling Software Market Impact Analysis of Covid-19 during Forecast period 2019-2027 with CAGR value 6.36%| Business Market Insights

The Asia-Pacific Ground Handling Software market was valued at US$ 1123.91 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,798.83 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2020 to 2027.

The ground handling software market is soaring in the current scenario across the Asia-Pacific. The majority of the demand is generated from airports in developing countries worldwide. The substantial investments towards the construction of newer airports in developing countries are triggering the demand for technologically sophisticated ground handling software in order to streamline the ground handling operations. This factor is catalyzing the growth of the ground handling software market.

Asia-Pacific Ground Handling Software Market-Companies Mentioned

Damarel Systems International Ltd. INFORM GmbH Quantum Aviation Solutions SITA TOPSYSTEM SYSTEMHAUS GMBH Wiseleap

ASIA-PACIFIC GROUND HANDLING SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific Ground Handling Software Market, by Airport Class

Class I

Class II

Class III

Class IV

Asia-Pacific Ground Handling Software Market, by Application

Terminal Side

Airside

Landside Manufacturing

Asia-Pacific Ground Handling Software Market, by Software Type

Passenger Boarding & Departure Control

Baggage Management

Security Management

Automated Cargo & Load Control

GSE Tracking (Telemetry Terminal Side

