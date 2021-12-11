Europe Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028

The smart pest monitoring management system market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 213.94 million in 2021 to US$ 352.51 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Smart Pest Monitoring Management System market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Italy are among the major countries in Europe. Residential construction in the region is expanding vigorously, owing to demographic trends, low mortgage rates, and increased household income. Likewise, the number of new construction projects and maintenance activities of the existing structures have increased, which includes smart pest control too. Also, non-residential construction projects are rising, owing to the rise in consumer demand and comparatively high corporate profits. Countries such as Germany and the UK are experiencing high growth in their construction sector. The governments of Italy and Spain are taking initiatives to support the residential and commercial industry through investments, subsidies, and grants for the renovation and construction of public and private infrastructural projects.

In 2020, hardware segment had the largest share among components. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into commercial, residential, agriculture, and industrial. With respect to end-user, commercial segment had substantial share in 2020.

EUROPE SMART PEST MONITORING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

Hardware

Software and Services

By End-User

Commercial

Residential

Agriculture

Industrial

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Anticimex

Bayer AG

Bell Labs

Corteva

EFOS d.o.o

Futura GmbH

Pelsis Group Ltd

PestWest USA

Ratdar

Rentokil Initial plc

SnapTrap B.V.

VM Products

The research on the Europe Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Smart Pest Monitoring Management System Market.

