Europe Backshell Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028

The backshell market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 136.23 million in 2021 to US$ 196.79 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Backshell Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Backshell market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

in January 2021, GDELS partnered with the Austrian Ministry of Defense to supply 30 PANDUR 6×6 Evolution (Evo) wheeled armored vehicles. These vehicles are designed as Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), which can be converted to casualty evacuation vehicles owing to their modular design. Similarly, in December 2020, the Danish Ministry of Defense and GDELS entered a strategic partnership to supply 56 PATROL vehicles and the prototype of the RECONNAISSANCE Open variant to the former. The European aircraft manufacturers rely highly on China for supply of component. However, owing to the sudden outbreak of the pandemic and temporary closure of all economic activities both inter and intra nations, impacted the overall manufacturing process, thereby adversely impacted the market growth. Moreover, the demand for backshell also experienced a decline during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Europe Backshell Market Segmentation

Europe Backshell Market – By Type

Circular

Rectangular

Europe Backshell Market – By Material

Aluminum

Nickel

Stainless Steel

Others

Europe Backshell Market – By Military Standard

AS85049 Series

MIL-DTL-38999

MIL-DTL-83723

MIL-DTL-5015

MIL-DTL-26482

Others

Europe Backshell Market – By Application

Ground

Naval

Air

Commercial Aircraft



Military Aircraft

Europe Backshell Market – By Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Backshell Market – Companies Mentioned

Amphenol Corporation

Collins Aerospace

TE Connectivity

Souriau Sunbank (EATON)

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Glenair, Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

PEI-Genesis.com

The research on the Europe Backshell Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Backshell Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Backshell Market.

