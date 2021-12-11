Europe Corporate Language Learning Market 2020 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Berlitz Corporation, Busuu Ltd, EF Education First, Fluenz, inlingua International Ltd

Europe Corporate Language Learning Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The Europe corporate language learning market was valued at US$ 266.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 749.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading Europe Corporate Language Learning Market Players:

Berlitz Corporation

Busuu Ltd

EF Education First

Fluenz

inlingua International Ltd.

Learnlight

Lesson Nine GmbH

Lingoda GMBH

Memrise Limited

Rosetta Stone Ltd

Language learning has been a vital part of international businesses. Enterprises in the UK are focusing on prioritizing language learning owing to Brexit. Enterprises are seeking to work with global suppliers and clientele potentially. The companies in the UK are aiming to attain a stable base in a changing political climate. Language learning is an important factor, as lack of language skills would result in losing a competitive edge. Thus, as an integral part of company’s global expansion, language learning programs help their employees better engage with customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders in the native language, resulting in enhanced conversations and productive outcomes.

EUROPE CORPORATE LANGUAGE LEARNING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Corporate Language Learning Market– by Business Type

Business-to –Business

Business-to-Customer

Europe Corporate Language Learning Market– by Language Type

English

Mandarin

Spanish

German

Others

