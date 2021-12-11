Aircraft Aerostructures Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019-2024

The Aircraft Aerostructures Market report by Company, Regions, Type and Application; added by Stratview Research is an in-depth analysis of the present and upcoming trends, market size, status, present scenario and upcoming technologies, market drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and growth strategies of major players. The present report provides market introduction, Aircraft Aerostructures Market definition, mergers & acquisitions, key financial data, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, Industrial supply Chain, market size forecast, related tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, etc.

Aerostructures are the most vital parts of an aircraft. The demand and growth of the aerostructures market are highly governed by commercial aircraft deliveries. Advancements in design, materials, and processes have assisted the industry to grow faster, meeting airlines’ needs. Aerostructure holds the largest share of more than 30% in the overall aircraft production value, followed by aero-engines, avionics, systems & electronics, and interiors. The growing wealth of emerging economies, which is triggering accessibility to air traffic, is a preeminent factor leading to a rise in passenger traffic or trips per capita across the globe. This, in turn, is leading to the demand for newer aircraft, which is pushing the global aerostructures market.

As per Stratview Research, the global aircraft aerostructures market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 82.9 billion in 2024. Increasing commercial and regional aircraft deliveries, increasing production rates of the next-generation aircraft (B787 and A350XWB) programs, increasing penetration of composites in aircraft structures, and advancements in the technologies are some major factors that are underpinning the growth of the aircraft aerostructures market.

Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

GKN PLC

UTC Aerospace Systems

Premium Aerotech GmbH

Triumph Group

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation

STELIA Aerospace S.A.S.

Safran SA

Leonardo SPA

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

FACC AG

Korean Aerospace Industries, Ltd.

Subaru Corporation.

To broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the Aircraft Aerostructures Market minutely. The report consists of segment-wise details such as application type, platform type, etc. It also covers the regional analysis, considering the potential regions and countries. Such segment-wise analysis will further assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities.

