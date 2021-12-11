Aerospace Ducting Assemblies Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2026

The Aerospace Ducting Assemblies Market report by Company, Regions, Type and Application; added by Stratview Research is an in-depth analysis of the present and upcoming trends, market size, status, present scenario and upcoming technologies, market drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and growth strategies of major players. The present report provides market introduction, Aerospace Ducting Assemblies Market definition, mergers & acquisitions, key financial data, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, Industrial supply Chain, market size forecast, related tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, etc.

In the aerospace industry, ducting is a vital component of the fluid conveyance system and air management system. Ducting facilitates the distribution of critical fluids & air throughout the aircraft, thus, ensuring proper temperature regulation, ventilation, fluid, water and fuel flow, humidity or containment control, anti-icing, noise attenuation, etc. These are critical functions and failure of any can lead to fatal consequences. Ducts are manufactured to meet the specific needs of the aircraft manufacturer or end user and are produced in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, lengths, and diameters with various connection options, to provide all those needed across the full spectrum of aircraft types.

The aerospace ducting assemblies market is expected to recoup from 2021 onwards with a healthy long-term CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2026.

Top players in the market:

The report has listed few key players active in the market. Below given is the list-

The key aerospace engine manufacturers are-

CFM

GE Aviation Engines

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce.

The key aircraft OEMs are-

Boeing

Airbus

Lockheed Martin

Bombardier

Embraer

ATR

Cessna

Gulfstream.

The key ducting manufacturers for the aerospace & defense industry are-

Eaton Corporation Plc

Senior Plc

Hutchinson PFW Aerospace GmbH

Arrowhead Products

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Safran SA

Unison Industries

