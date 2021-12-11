Electric Overhead Traveling (EOT) Cranes Market is Thriving Worldwide by 2028, Top Players- Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane,  K2 Cranes,  KITO GROUP,  KONE Cranes,  Konecranes,  Liebherr Group and Others

The “Global Electric Overhead Travelling (EOT) Cranes Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Electric Overhead Travelling (EOT) Cranes market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Electric Overhead Travelling (EOT) Cranes market with detailed market segmentation by type, and application. The global Electric Overhead Travelling (EOT) Cranes market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Electric Overhead Travelling (EOT) Cranes market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the Electric Overhead Travelling (EOT) Cranes market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Electric Overhead Travelling (EOT) Cranes market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Abuscranes, Altech Industries, Columbus Mckinnon Corporation, Harrington Hoists Inc., Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane, K2 Cranes, KITO GROUP, KONE Cranes, Konecranes, Liebherr Group

The feature such as reduction of labor expense, high safety, time saving and lower maintenance costs are the few aspects which expected to drive the electric overhead traveling cranes market across the world. The other factors which driving the Electric overhead traveling cranes market such as increasing constructions activities in emerging countries like India, China is anticipated to rise the demand for Electric overhead traveling cranes. Furthermore, increasing investment by private companies and government in infrastructure development projects which includes road construction, dam, bridges, railway, waterways, and others is the key driving factor for Electric overhead traveling cranes market. However, the installation cost of Electric overhead traveling cranes is very high and this factor is acting as restrain for the Electric Overhead Traveling (EOT) cranes market.

Cranes are EOT (Electric overhead traveling) crane is one of the common type of overhead crane. The crane have a parallel runway with a traveling bridge which covers the gap. This crane is run through electric. Electric overhead traveling are used either for maintenance or manufacturing application. They are designed for lifting medium and heavy industrial components, and it covers all parts of manufacturing process. The advances electric overhead traveling crane have various expertise such as function at high speeds, lift very heavy loads, no obstacles on the factory floor and more control all this make the electric overhead traveling cranes market more attractive. The EOT cranes are operated through radio/IR remote pendant, control pendant or by cabin operator which is attached to crane. Associations like Crane Manufacturers Association of America, Monorail Manufacturers Association and Hoist Manufacturers Institute are there to check the industry standard and promotional activities to increase the awareness of the assistances to overhead lifting.

