Smart Oilfield Market Overview 2021: Current Trends And Future Aspect Analysis 2028

Market Dynamics:

Growing penetration of technology in the oil and gas industry has paved the way for the deployment of smart oilfields. Companies are increasingly deploying smart oil fields to maximize oilfield recovery, eradicate downtime, and drive profitability via integrated workflows. Highly advanced smart oil fields also help oil companies in redeveloping existing oil fields and enhance oil well management. These factors are anticipated to drive growth in the smart oilfield market.

Top Key Players:-

Baker Hughes

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Halliburton Corporation

Honeywell International

Schlumberger Ltd

Other

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Smart Oilfield Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting many businesses globally. The continuous growth in the number of virus-infected patients compelled governments to put a bar on the transportation of humans and goods due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns. The lockdown imposition has led to the lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. The manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities.

Market Segmentation:

The global smart oilfield market is segmented on the basis of component, application. On the basis of component, market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of application, market is segmented as onshore, offshore.

Primary research includes interviews with various industry players and secondary research involves collection of data from company websites, government websites, paid data sources, and annual reports of companies. A top-down approach is used to determine figures for segments and these figures are counterbalanced with a bottom-up approach.

