Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Therapeutics Market Share 2021 Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Industry Demand, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2030

The global xerostomia therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 822.1 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period according to a new report published by Polaris Market Research. The report "Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report By Product (Dentifrices, Artificial Saliva, Saliva Substitutes, Salivary Stimulants, Drugs, and Salivary Pen); By Distribution Channel; By Regions: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026" provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global healthcare market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Xerostomia usually called as dry-mouth ailment which occurs due to missing or decreased saliva. Generally, xerostomia is not considered as a disease, yet it is a problem which occurs due to numerous clinical scenarios such as adverse effects of radioactivity on head and also neck usually due to radiation treatment and negative effects of a variety of drugs and it might or might not be always related to the reduced functionality of salivary glands. Xerostomia is a usual trouble majorly observed among senior citizens and it is estimated that it is impacting around 20% of the people around the globe. However, it is not an age-related problem as it is usually triggered as a side-effect of medication.

Increase in favorable compensation plans for xerostomia products as well as increasing responsiveness and awareness about diseases associated with the condition are some of the major factors driving the market growth. Increasing occurrences of xerostomia as well as relevant medical conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, high blood pressure, Sjogren’s disorder, as well as diabetes mellitus has an affirmative impact on the international market. According to Colgate-Palmolive Company, it is estimated that more than twenty-five million people in the United States have the dry mouth problem. Similarly, Sjogren Syndrome Foundation estimates that more than four million people are suffering from Sjogren’s condition which is one the syndrome which causes dry mouth. However, to curb this problem, this foundation runs awareness programs in the U.S. for the people who are suffering from this condition and also to educate the public in general. This factor has also helped to push the overall market in this region. Along with different foundations creating awareness among the people, many of the major pharma companies are working towards acquisitions and joint ventures with emerging companies to increase their product portfolio and to create awareness among the people, further pushing the overall market.

The global xerostomia therapeutics market report has been segmented by type, distribution-channel and region and it is anticipated that the market size was 625.3 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2026. The dentifrices market segment is expected to be the largest segment in 2018 due to its increased adoptability, reduced pricing and availability. This is closely followed by the salivary stimulants segment which is anticipated to have a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Under the distribution channel segment, hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2018. This was majorly due to ease of accessibility, availability of branded as well as generic medicines and reduced item prices. Regionally, North America is estimated to be the major region in 2018 followed by the European market. Increasing awareness among the people in these regions and initiatives taken by various foundations and companies are expected to push the market. Asia Pacific on other hand is expected to grow at a higher rate due to growing medical infrastructure and increased spending towards healthcare in developing countries such as India and China.

Some of the leading companies in this market include Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc, EUSA Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Forward Science, Mission Pharmacal Company, Eisai Inc., OraHealth Inc., Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc., OraPharma, Inc, Saliwell Ltd., Dentaid, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global xerostomia therapeutics market report on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region:

Xerostomia Therapeutics Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Artificial Saliva

Dentifrices

Salivary Stimulants

Saliva Substitutes

Drugs

Salivary Pen

Xerostomia Therapeutics Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Xerostomia Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

