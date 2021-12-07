North America Agritech Market 2021 Current Trends with Most Demanding Players – AeroFarms, AgBiome, Inc., ARSR Tech, Ceres Imaging, Conservis, Indigo Ag, Inc., Pivot Bio

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Agritech Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Agritech market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The agritech market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 6,731.3 million in 2019 to US$ 16,005.2 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Agriculture plays a crucial role in the economic growth of some of the largest nations across North America which include the US, Canada, mexico among many others. With continuously growing population and rising demand of agricultural output to meet the increasing demand, the investments in agriculture technology solutions have been growing at an impressive pace. In the era of technological advancements, an enormous amount of data is being generated on an everyday basis. Agriculture is anticipated to evolve as a high-tech sector in the coming years, wherein the performance of interconnected systems would be assisted by artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data facilities. Personnel employing Big Data and analytics must consider concrete and specific characteristics of farming to extract valuable information and take effective decisions accordingly.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Agritech market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Agritech market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report: AeroFarms, AgBiome, Inc., ARSR Tech, Ceres Imaging, Conservis, Indigo Ag, Inc., Pivot Bio

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Agritech market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Agritech market segments and regions.

North America Agritech Market Segmentation

North America Agritech Market – By Type

Biotechnology and Biochemicals

Big Data & Analytics

Sensors and Connected Devices

Mobility

Other Types

North America Agritech Market – By Application

Irrigation

Production and Maintenance

Supply Chain

Marketplace

The research on the North America Agritech market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Agritech market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Agritech market.

