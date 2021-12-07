Organ Preservation Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, and Recovery, Supply, Growth, Regional Outlook till 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Organ Preservation Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global organ preservation market is worth US $210 million in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow at US $399 million by 2030 with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Organ Preservation Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Organ preservation is a process in which organs of the human body are preserved for transplant surgeries. Organs including, the liver, kidney, heart, and pancreas, can be kept from swelling during storage using solutions and techniques. Organ preservation is considered to be vital ever since the inception of transplant surgeries.

Factors Affecting

There has been a rising number of cases of organ failure due to health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. It has led to an increase in organ transplant operations. In response, organ preservation demand has also risen globally.

The advancements in the field of medical science has resulted in better storage and preservation of organs. Thus, resulting in the growth of the market.

In addition, there is increased accessibility, and better success rates for organ transplant surgeries which results in increasing demand of the market.

The organ transplant surgeries are the costliest surgeries and cannot be afforded by everyone which can be a factor of slowdown of the market growth.

Impact of Covid-19 pandemic

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the world and the number of Covid-19 cases rose, all inessential and elected procedures were postponed. Moreover, carrying out an organ transplant carries a major risk of infection to not only the patient but also the surgeon. The medical equipment, which is essential for organ transplant surgeries, such as ventilators and monitors, were prioritized for patients of Covid-19. Due to such reasons, the global organ preservation market had a negative impact.

Regional Insight

According to the region, North America is leading the global organ preservation market. This lead in the global market is due to reasons such as the incorporation of improved and advanced medical technology, rise in the number of cases of chronic diseases such as kidney and heart diseases. North America also has favorable reimbursement policies for organ transplant surgeries. These factors earn North America the largest share in the global organ preservation market.

Asia-Pacific is being considered a promising market of global organ preservation. In China, for instance, there is rigorous public education, increasing awareness of the general population, improvement in medical technology, and favorable government policies towards healthcare. Likewise, in India, there have been rapid advancements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure while also stirring up medical tourism. In Japan, willingness for organ donation has also improved. Other countries have come up with schemes such as paired organ donations with patients from within as well as patients from across other nations and favorable reimbursement plans for patients.

Competitive landscape

Key players of organ preservation market around the globe:

21st Century Medicine

Avionord

Bridge to Life Limited

Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie

EBERS

Essential Pharmaceuticals

Global Transplant Solutions

Organ Preservation Solutions

OrganOx

Paragonix Technologies

Preservation Solutions

S.AL.F.

Shanghai Genext Medical Technology

TransMedics

Transplant Biomedicals

Waters Medical Systems

XVIVO Perfusion

Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis

By Solution

University of Wisconsin

Custodiol HTK

Perfadex

Other Solutions

By Technique

Static Cold Storage

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

By Organ type

Kidneys

Liver

Lungs

Heart

Other Organs

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

