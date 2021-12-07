Diabetes Care Devices Market 2021, Growth, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Diabetes Care Devices Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Diabetes Care Devices Market

The global market for diabetes care devices is forecast to reach US $16 billion by 2030 with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2030. In 2020, the global diabetes care devices market valued at US $8.5 billion.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The condition of diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas fails to produce sufficient insulin or when the body fails to utilize the insulin it produces. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. It is easier to concentrate glucose (blood sugar) in the bloodstream without insulin. Glucose in your bloodstream causes your blood sugar levels to rise.

According to the World Health Organization, diabetes killed 1.5 million people in 2019. A person can manage their blood sugar level to control diabetes, although there is no cure for the disease. Diabetes patients are at higher risk of developing heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, and eye problems, so diabetes care devices help reduce these risks. Diabetic patients use diabetes care devices to monitor and regulate their blood glucose levels. The most commonly used diabetes care devices include blood glucose test strips, ketone monitors, insulin pens, syringes, pumps, and injectors.

Factors Influencing the Growth

Increasing diabetes incidence rates due to rapid urbanization and sedentary lifestyles drive the diabetes care devices market.

The rise in obesity, consumption of junk food, and surge in need for faster and safer diabetes diagnosis and treatment are further forecast to boost the market growth.

Some diabetes care devices also have adverse effects that may hamper the market’s growth.

There are numerous opportunities in the developing regions for the market to grow due to the rise in awareness of diabetes monitoring devices.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The global diabetes care market underwent a mixed response after the sudden emergence of the Covid-19-induced pandemic. The lockdown resulted in a dramatic decline in hospital visits, reducing demand for diabetes care devices. However, during the lockdown phase, demand for diabetes monitoring and management at home increased. It further bolstered the market for such devices. In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic may make diabetes patients more vulnerable to severe illness. Due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, diabetes care products may experience a spike in demand in the near future.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the market. Diabetes care devices in this region are growing due to the increasing number of people with diabetes in this region and numerous players. In spite of this, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to witness a healthy CAGR due to the growing number of diabetics in the country. A report published by the WHO in 2016 shows that China has 110 million people living with diabetes, which represents almost 10% of the adult population. In addition, the report states that the number is projected to reach 150 million by 2040, with serious health, social, and economic consequences.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global diabetes care devices market are:

Novo Nordisk A/S

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Rossmax International Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Sinocare, Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Abbott

Rossmax International Ltd.

Arkray, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc.

Bionime Corporation

Lifescan

Dr. Morepen

Sanofi

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Acon Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, And Company

Ypsomed

Terumo Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The segmentation of the global diabetes care device market focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

Test Strips/Test Papers

Lancets/Lancing Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Pens

Insulin Syringes and Needles

Diabetes Management Mobile Applications

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Clinics/Centers

Online Pharmacies

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Diabetes Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Self-Home Healthcare

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

