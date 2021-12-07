Medical Equipment Cooling Market Share-Size Estimate 2021 Comprehensive Growth, , Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Medical Equipment Cooling Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global medical equipment cooling market was valued at US $200 million in the year 2020 and is anticipated to be worth US $296 million by the year 2030 with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4% in the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Medical Equipment Cooling Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Medical cooling systems are used during diagnostics examinations to reduce surplus heat by medical equipment this results in prolonging the life of medical equipment, producing high-quality imaging, and provide towards efficient patient care. Therefore, cooling systems are critical to the smooth operation of medical equipment.

Factors Affecting

An increasing number of hospitals and improvements in machinery are leading to a surging demand for equipment cooling systems.

Research projects specializing in diagnosing infectious diseases are aggressively being approached by many countries’ governments, thus fueling the market demand.

There has been an increase in the geriatric population, and an increase in chronic diseases suffered by these age groups is also likely to drive the market growth.

The cooling systems have to be complied to strict regulatory procedure by the government to guarantee patients’ safety, which may hinder demand for the medical equipment cooling market.

The expenses of medical and healthcare facilities and medical inflation is growing fast, which may slowdown the market growth.

Impact of Covid-19

Government bodies imposed several lockdowns, which resulted in temporary production halts or a reduction in workforce. Due to such sanctions, the global medical cooling market was negatively affected. However, the Covid-19 pandemic also induced a rising demand for medical equipment such as ventilators, patient monitors, and other medical devices demand. In this way, the market can gradually grow post-pandemic with the aid of Covid-19-induced methods such as digital pathology and remote collection.

Regional insights

In terms of region, North America is the leading market for global medical equipment cooling systems, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.The well-established healthcare infrastructure in North America and the acceptance of enhanced and cutting-edge technologies, along with the rise in non-communicable diseases, all contribute to the market’s growth. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific and Latin America are promising markets and are forecasted to flourish during the forecast period.It is due to the growing economy of many countries, increasing focus on healthcare infrastructure and facilities by several governments, increasing cases of chronic illnesses, and increasing number of geriatric populations.

Competitive Landscape

American Chillers

Cold Shot Chillers

Drake Refrigeration, Inc.

Filtrine Manufacturing Company, Inc.

General Air Products, Inc.

Glen Dimplex Group

Haskris

Johnson Thermal Systems

KKT Chillers

Laird Technologies, Inc.

Lytron Inc.

Motivair Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corp

Whaley Products Inc.

Segment Analysis

Medical Equipment Cooling Market, by Type

Liquid-based Cooling

Air-based Cooling

Medical Equipment Cooling Market, by Compressor

Scroll Compressors

Screw Compressors

Centrifugal Compressors

Reciprocating Compressors

Medical Equipment Cooling Market, by Configuration

Packaged Systems

Modular Systems

Split Systems

Medical Equipment Cooling Market, by Application

Medical Devices

Medical Imaging Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems (MRI)

Computed tomography scanners (CT)

Positron Emission tomography systems (PET)

Medical Lasers

Linear Accelerators

Analytical & Laboratory Equipment

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Hospitals, Laboratories, & Outpatient Clinics

Independent Diagnostic & Treatment Centers and Laboratories

Other End Users

Medical Equipment Cooling Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

