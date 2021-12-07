Bone Densitometer Market Size, SWOT Analysis, Growth Statistics 2021 Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Prominent Players Strategies, Forthcoming s, Upcoming Investments and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Bone Densitometer Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global bone densitometer market size was the US $250 million in 2020. The global bone densitometer market is forecast to reach US ~$633 million in 2030 with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Bone Densitometer Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The bone densitometer is an extension of x-ray technology that primarily measures bone density. Osteoporosis is a severe bone disease that is diagnosed and tracked with this device. Measurement of bone mineral density identifies fracture sites with lower masses than usual. In addition, bone densitometers are highly accurate and precise, so they are widely used in hospitals to detect fracture risk and track bone loss.

Factors Influencing Growth

A high prevalence of bone density disorders, growing aging population, technology innovation, and the benefits DEXA devices provide are factors influencing the growth of the global bone densitometer market.

A lot of bone densitometers are expensive, and their risks may limit the market growth.

Health initiatives promoting awareness about osteoporosis are forecast to create lucrative growth opportunities.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entire healthcare system positively and negatively. The pandemic had a crucial impact on the global bone densitometer market. Due to the nationwide lockdown, there was a decline in the DXA testing. To ensure the safety of the patients and the staff, the hospital facilities set up social-distinguishing guidelines. In addition, to ensure that healthcare professionals are available for COVID patients, the outpatient activities were kept on hold, which led to a slowdown of the market.

Hence, post-pandemic, the market is forecast to revive slowly during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the market due to the extensive R & D activities of the major players. Further contributing to the market growth are the stringent medical regulations and rules imposed by governments in countries such as the US and Canada to maintain quality healthcare services. Additionally, the growing prevalence of osteoporosis among the aging population of this region contributes to the rising demand for bone densitometers.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global bone densitometer market are:

BeamMed Ltd.

CompuMed, Inc.

Diagnostic Medical Systems Group

DMS Imaging

Eurotec Medical Systems S.R.L.

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

L’acn L’accessorio Nucleare S.R.L

Lone Oak Medical Technologies LLC

MEDILINK

Nanoomtech Co., Ltd.

OSI Systems, Inc.

Osteometer MediTech

Quest Diagnostics

Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd.

Swissray International, Inc.

Xianyang Kanrota Digital Ultrasound System, Co., Ltd.

Xingaoyi Co., Ltd.

Yozma Bmtech Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global bone densitometer market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

DXA Systems

Peripheral Bone Densitometers

Radiographic absorptiometry scanners

Quantitative ultrasound scanners

Segmentation based on Application

Osteoporosis & Osteopenia Diagnosis

Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosis

Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis

Body Composition Measurement

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Other End Users

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

