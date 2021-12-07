Tissue Diagnostics Market Size 2021 Industry Growth Statistics, Latest Innovation, Key Players Analysis, Share Estimation and 2030 Regional Segmentation

Report Ocean presents a new report on Tissue Diagnostics Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global tissue diagnostics market was valued at US$4.2 billion in the year 2020 and is forecast to be worth US$8.3 billion by the year 2030. The market anticipates growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Tissue Diagnostics Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The term tissue diagnostics refers to diagnosis, monitoring and management of cancer at various levels. This is one of the most used methods for diagnosing cancer. The process requires studying the current stage of tumor growth and the reasons for its spread during the treatment. Doctors repeatedly have a difficult time detecting, visualizing and monitoring the illness. The method of tissue diagnostics offers better reports for cancer treatment. Therefore, tissue diagnostics is a standard procedure for diagnosing cancer.

Factors Affecting

The number of cancer cases are increasing every day, especially, breast cancer cases are very high among women. Even with the confusion about the smallest symptoms, women reach hospital to get rid of any doubt that they may have, which is resulting in growth for global tissue diagnostics market.

There have been a lot of improvements medical technology making tissue diagnostics easy and accurate. Also, with the introduction of digital and automated tissue diagnostics results have become more precise. Thus, fueling the market growth.

The tissue diagnostics procedure puts a lot of strain on hospital budgets, making investment in the use of tissue diagnostics is very expensive. This will result in demand being slowed down for the global tissue diagnostics market due to higher price.

The number of diagnostics centers in developing countries are very low, because of this the demand of global tissue diagnostics market may not increase.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

The global tissue diagnostics market is set to grow post the Covid-19 pandemic. As of now, however, the market is under a lot of tension because the hospitals are giving priority to the testing and treatment of patients infected with the Covid-19 virus. Due to this reason, many people with related symptoms were not certain if they should visit the hospitals. Also, since all the research had shifted in the direction of finding a cure, no developments were made in this sector. Still, the global tissue diagnostics market is set to explode as diagnosis and treatment will increase rapidly after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

In terms of region, North America has the largest share in the global tissue diagnostics market, with Europe close behind. With a developed healthcare infrastructure, the adoption of advanced technology, and easy access to medical services, these regions are flourishing with high demand for tissue diagnostics. In addition, improved reimbursement policies and the growing awareness of cancer and its treatment are also propelling the growth of tissue diagnostics globally.

Competitive Landscape

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BioGenex Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Cancer Genetics, Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc.

Merck KGaA, Becton

Dickinson And Company

Amos Scientific PTY Ltd

Bio Sb

Sakura Finetek Japan

Slee Medical GMBH

Cellpath Ltd, Hologic, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis

The global tissue diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of Disease, Technology, Product, End Users and Region

By Disease

Breast Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Lymphoma

Prostate Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Other Diseases

By Technology

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Digital Pathology and Workflow Management

Special Staining

By Product

Consumables

Antibodies

Kits

Reagents

Probes

Instruments

Slide Staining System

Scanner

Tissue Processing system

Other instruments

By End User

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Other End Users

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

