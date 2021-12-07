Gas to Liquid Market Top Key Players, Industry Analysis, Business Overview And Forecast 2021 to 2027

Gas to Liquid Market 2021-2027

Market Overview-

The global gas to liquid (GTL) market is set to gain momentum from the increasing occurrence of joint research & development for broadening the reach of GTL products in a wide range of verticals. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Gas to Liquid Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Fisher-Tropsch Synthesis and Methanol Synthesis), By Application (Gasoline, Lubricants, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The study further mentions that the gas to liquid market size was USD 5.66 billion in 2019. The market is projected to grow from USD 4.14 billion in 2020 to USD 5.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Limit Growth Stoked by Declining Demand for Gasoline & Diesel Fuel

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on several industries because of stringent lockdown and social distancing norms. Several gas to liquid technology providers are facing supply-demand gaps owing to limited production and drilling. Also, the demand for gas to liquid products, such as kerosene, gasoline, and diesel fuel is set to decline backed by lockdown policies. We are providing accurate research reports to help you understand the current scenario.

Key Players-

The key players have an essential part to play in fostering the product improvement as per the demand of the consumers with ample supply in particular regions. The well-known brands are also acknowledged and aware of the potential links with the global Gas to Liquid Market 2021-2027 for showing a prominent place to the key players in the market.

Top Key Players in this market are:

Shell (Netherlands)

Chevron (U.S.)

Compact GTL (UK)

Primus Green Energy (U.S.)

Velocys (U.S.)

Sasol (South Africa)

NRG Energy (U.S.)

Petrobras (Brazil)

Linde (Germany)

INFRA GTL Technology (U.S.)

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE-

Key Players Focus on Introducing New Product Lines to Intensify Competition

The market houses a large number of companies that are mainly focusing on signing new agreements with other renowned firms. A few of them are developing novel technologies and product ranges to fulfil the unmet demand. Below are the two latest industry developments:

December 2020 : INFRA GTL Technology completed the testing of its Fischer-Tropsch reactor tubes for gas to liquid plants. This new range of products would enhance productivity and lower capital expenditure.

: INFRA GTL Technology completed the testing of its Fischer-Tropsch reactor tubes for gas to liquid plants. This new range of products would enhance productivity and lower capital expenditure. April 2020: PETRONAS Research Sdn Bhd and INFRA Technology Group signed a R&D collaboration agreement to develop a state-of-the-art Fischer-Tropsch (FT) catalyst.

Segmentation-

The Lubricants Segment Held 12.6% Share in 2019

Based on application, the lubricants segment earned 12.6% in terms of the gas to liquid market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to their rising operational advantages, namely, longer lifespan of the equipment, economic viability, safety, and reliability.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS-

The Middle East & Africa to Dominate Stoked by Presence of Hydrocarbon Reserves

Geographically, the Middle East & Africa generated USD 3.17 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. The region is expected to dominate the market throughout the forthcoming years because of the increasing availability of numerous large scale gas to liquid plants, rising exploration of natural gas, and presence of multiple hydrocarbon reserves.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to grow steadily fueled by the rising government support to develop new infrastructures in the region. At the same time, expansion of the transportation sector would propel regional growth. In North America, the increasing exploration of large unconventional and conventional reserves would aid growth.

Table of Content:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Dynamics

4.Key Insights

5.Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

6.Global Gas to Liquid Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016–2027

7.North America Gas to Liquid Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016–2027

8.Europe Gas to Liquid Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016–2027

9.Asia Pacific Gas to Liquid Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016–2027

10.Latin America Gas to Liquid Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016–2027

11.Middle East & Africa Gas to Liquid Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016–2027

12.Competitive Analysis

Continue….

