Data Center Infrastructure Market Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation & Forecast 2021 To 2027

Data Center Infrastructure Market 2021-2027

Market Overview-

The global data center infrastructure market size is projected to reach USD 142.31 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Expanding utilization of data centers by companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic is fueling the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Data Center Infrastructure Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. With work from home becoming a normal practice for most organizations due to the coronavirus, the adoption of data center infrastructures among enterprises has spiked since the pandemic erupted. These systems are enabling companies to effectively utilize cloud computing technologies and ensure the productivity of employees working from remote locations. For example, employees of Cyxtera Technologies, a colocation provider based in Florida, have been accessing company systems through secure solutions provided by Appgate. In India, the data center division of The Hiranandani Group, Yotta Infrastructure, has been heavily investing to automate processes and when lockdown was announced in the country, it was strongly positioned to harness data center infrastructures to continue everyday office tasks. Thus, data centers, along with cloud-based solutions, are playing a critical role in minimizing the disruptions caused in the business world by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Players-

The key players have an essential part to play in fostering the product improvement as per the demand of the consumers with ample supply in particular regions. The well-known brands are also acknowledged and aware of the potential links with the global Data Center Infrastructure Market 2021-2027 for showing a prominent place to the key players in the market.

Top Key Players in this market are:

RACKWISE (Denver, United States)

UnityOneCloud (California, United States)

Nlyte Software Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

ABB Ltd (Zürich, Switzerland)

Eaton Corporation Inc. (Dublin, Ireland)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (California, United States)

Schneider Electric SE (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

CommScope Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

Sunbird Software (New Jersey, United States)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

Vertiv Group Corp. (Columbus, Ohio)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Johnson Controls Inc. (Cork, Ireland)

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE-

Portfolio Expansion through Acquisitions to be the Marquee Strategy for Key Players

With an eye to speedily diversify and expand offerings, leading companies have been making strategic acquisitions and entrenching their position in the market. Besides this strategy, key players are also regularly launching innovative products to enlarge their market share and further enhance their brand value.

Driving Factor-

Promising Emergence of Data Center Startups to Broaden Market Outlook

The steadily spreading presence of data center startup companies is turning out to be a major booster for the data center infrastructure market growth. These startups are constantly innovating and providing novel services and solutions, catering to the niche demands of end-users. For example, Colorado-based Axellio develops and offers hyper-converged infrastructure, micro-data-center services, and micro-cloud solutions through its MicroDataCenter Platform. The company has been providing its products and services to the US Air Force since its inception.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS-

Increasing Investments in Digitization of Business Processes to Aid the North America Market

North America is expected to dominate the data center infrastructure market share during the forecast period owing to the rising investments by small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and startup companies in digitizing their business processes. As a result, the adoption of data centers and cloud-based solutions has risen at a prolific rate across private companies in the US and Canada. In 2019, the North America market size stood at USD 35.84 billion.

In Europe, the conversion and up-gradation of old IT infrastructures into new, modern data center systems are propelling the growth of the regional market. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by the rapid adoption of data centers by businesses, especially in India and China, where technological transformation of organizations has witnessed tremendous acceleration over the past decade.

Table of Content:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Dynamics

4.Competition Landscape

5.Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

6.Global Data Center Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

7.North America Data Center Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

8.Europe Data Center Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

9.Asia Pacific Data Center Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

10.Middle East & Africa Data Center Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

11.South America Data Center Infrastructure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027

12.Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

13.Companies Analyzed (In order to estimate the market size and/or understanding the market ecosystem)

Continue….

