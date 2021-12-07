Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market – Share, Growth, Industry Analysis And Forecast 2021 To 2027

Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market 2021-2027

New study report ” Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market 2021 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, and Forecasts 2027″ has been added to Fortune Business Insights.

Market Overview-

The global power magnetics for MV AC drive market size is expected to showcase exponential growth by reaching USD 1.48 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% between 2020 and 2027. The growth is attributable to the favorable government policies supporting green energy applications and the rapid-paced urbanization that is anticipated to surge the adoption of advanced power magnetics for MV AC drive products globally. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Size, Share & Covi-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Transformers, Inductors, Filters, Chokes, and Current Sensors), By Application (Pumps, Conveyors, Compressors, Electric Fans, Extruders, and Others), By End-user (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Food & Beverages, Building Automation, Metal & Mining, Water & Wastewater, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, mentions that the market stood at USD 1.07 billion in 2019 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% between 2020 and 2027.

COVID-19 Impact: Market to Exhibit -4.38% CAGR in 2020

The global market for power magnetics for MV AC drive is marred by several disruptions due to halted or postponed energy projects. Additionally, a reduced workforce across several end-user industries is hampering the operational activities that have led to a significant economic downturn. Owing to all these factors, the market is expected to register a negative CAGR of -4.38% in 2020. However, the post-COVID-19 period is expected to prove beneficial for the market due to the resumption of industrial activities during the forecast period.

Key Players-

The key players have an essential part to play in fostering the product improvement as per the demand of the consumers with ample supply in particular regions. The well-known brands are also acknowledged and aware of the potential links with the global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market 2021-2028 for showing a prominent place to the key players in the market.

Top Key Players in this market are:

Schaffner Holding AG

Tamura Corporation

Torytrans

AQ trafotek Oy

Hans von Mangoldt GmbH

mDexx

Bourns, Inc.

RoMan Manufacturing, Inc.

Danfoss

Hammond Power Solutions

Controlled Magnetics, Inc.

TCI, LLC

Badger Magnetics, Inc.

MGM Transformer Company

L/C Magnetics

Request For Sample Copy @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/power-magnetics-for-mv-ac-drive-market-104675

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE-

Facility Expansion by Key Players to Develop Advanced Drives

The global power magnetics for MV AC drive market is experiencing healthy competition amongst several players positioned to gain dominance. These players are focusing on expanding their facilities into developing and innovative advanced systems to serve several end-user applications. Moreover, to maintain their presence in the global market for power magnetics for MV AC drive, other key players adopt strategies such as merger and acquisition, the introduction of new products, and collaboration that will augment market growth in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation-

Transformer Segment Held a Dominant Market Share in 2019

The transformer segment, based on type, held a dominant market share in terms of revenue in 2019 and is expected to showcase considerable growth owing to the growing demand for the product that aids in the conversion of alternating current from one voltage to another.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

Growing Consumer Demand for Power Electronic Systems in Asia-Pacific to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest position in the global power magnetics for MV AC drive market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing consumer demand for power electronic systems such as inductors and transformers that is likely to boost the demand for these advanced drives in the region. Asia-Pacific stood at USD 0.44 billion in 2019.

On the other hand, North America is expected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the rising food and beverage sector in countries such as the U.S. between 2020 and 2027.

Request for Customization @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/power-magnetics-for-mv-ac-drive-market-104675

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate that will further contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PORTER’s Five Point Analysis to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2020 and 2027.

Table of Content:

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Dynamics

4.Key Insights

5.Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

6.Global Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

7.North America Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

8.Europe Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

9.Asia Pacific Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

10.Latin America Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

11.Middle East & Africa Power Magnetics for MV AC Drive Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

12.Competitive Analysis

Continue….

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/power-magnetics-for-mv-ac-drive-market-104675

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

You can also contact us/follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd?s=20

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights/