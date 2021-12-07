Undercarriage Systems Market 2021 -Future Insights, Share Value, COVID-19 Impact and Emerging Trends By 2028

Undercarriage Systems Market 2021-2028

Market Overview-

The global undercarriage systems market is set to gain impetus from the increasing usage of excavators in several applications, such as demolition, quarrying, and mining. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a new report, titled, “Undercarriage Systems Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Rubber Track, Steel Track), By Application (Agriculture, Construction, Forestry, Mining and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 21.80 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.76 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

Key Players-

The key players have an essential part to play in fostering the product improvement as per the demand of the consumers with ample supply in particular regions. The well-known brands are also acknowledged and aware of the potential links with the global Undercarriage Systems Market 2021-2028 for showing a prominent place to the key players in the market.

Top Key Players in this market are:

Berco S.p.A. (thyssenkrupp AG) (Germany)

Marubeni-Komatsu Ltd (Marubeni Corporation) (England)

Renomag (Czech Republic)

DRB (Korea)

Caterpillar (United States)

VTS Track Solutions (The Netherlands)

Titan International, Inc. (United States)

Appletree Global Ltd (ATG) (United Kingdom)

Trackline Ltd (United Kingdom)

Eurotrack Ltd (United Kingdom)

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Modernizing Pre-existing Technologies to Compete in Market

The global market contains numerous renowned companies that are presently focusing on implementing various programs to modernize or refurbish the pre-existing technologies to manufacture defect-free undercarriage components. Some of the others are aiming to gain a competitive edge by ordering innovative products from other firms. Below are the two latest industry developments:

November 2020: The shares of Titan International Inc. reached up to 4.41%. The company’s current market cap is USD 334.5 million. It manufactures undercarriage systems, tires, wheels, and rims for usage in agricultural equipment, such as planters, plows, combines, and tractors. These are directly sold to the aftermarket OEMs.

November 2019: Ridgway Rentals placed an order of 130 Komatsu machines to update its fleet. It contains a blend of wheel loaders, bulldozers, and excavators worth £12 million. The company is focusing on updating its fleet with environmentally friendly and efficient equipment.

Segmentation-

Construction Segment to Grow Significantly Backed by Introduction of Smart Projects

Based on application, the construction segment earned 38.8% in terms of the undercarriage systems market share in 2019. The rising government initiatives to invest in green infrastructural developments would aid growth of this segment. Additionally, the emergence of smart constructions is also set to augment growth. The segment generated a share of 43.1% in 2019 in China.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Fueled by Rising Demand for Residential Infrastructure

Geographically, Asia Pacific is set to grow rapidly throughout the forthcoming years backed by the high demand for residential infrastructure. It would mainly occur because of the increasing urbanization in the region. It held USD 8.60 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. Besides, China is expected to contribute majorly to this growth stoked by the rising investments of the government in the infrastructure sector.

On the other hand, Europe would show considerable growth in the near future. This growth is attributable to the rising international and domestic demand for mining products. Hence, it would accelerate the export of agri-food products, as well as surge equipment rental businesses in the region.

How Did We Develop This Report?

Our skilled research analysts have collected information from multiple end-user facilities to provide the supply chain and value chain analysis. At the same time, they have conducted Porter’s analysis to provide detailed information about the bargaining power of every link in the value chain. The report also contains recent industry developments, such as joint ventures, new product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions to focus on the vital investment zones.

