Cardiac Catheter Sensor Market Worth Observing Growth | Boston Scientific Corporation ,St. Jude Medical, Inc. ,Medtronic plc.

A cardiac catheter sensor is used to treat patients with cardiovascular diseases. The cardiac catheter sensor market has high growth prospects owing to increasing patient pool globally. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) 2018 report, cardiovascular diseases accounted for nearly 836,546 deaths in the United States thatâ€™s about 1 of every 3 deaths in the United States, and in 2017, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) caused 3.9 million deaths in Europe. As the numbers of critically ill patients are increasing, demand for cardiac surgery is also on the rise, leading to a growing demand for cardiac catheter sensor. Further, the growing healthcare infrastructure in the developing economies expected to drive the demand for cardiac catheter sensor market for the forecasted period.

11th June 2019, Abbott Laboratories launched a sensor enabled catheter in India to improve cardiac ablation procedures and cardiac mapping systems after getting approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Major & Emerging Players in Cardiac Catheter Sensor Market:-

Boston Scientific Corporation (United States),St. Jude Medical, Inc. (United States),Medtronic plc. (Ireland),Abbott Laboratories (United States),GE Healthcare (United States),Johnson & Johnson (United States) ,Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),ICU Medical (United States),Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States),Edward Lifesciences Corporation (United States) ,Biomerics (United States) ,

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Pressure sensors, Temperature sensors, Biosensors, ECG sensors, Image sensors), Distribution Channel (Hospital Stores, Retail Stores, Others), End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Services Centers)

Market Trends:

Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Techniques

Technological Advancement in the Cardiac Catheter Sensor

Market Drivers:

Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

Challenges:

Lack of Advanced Medical Facilities in the Low and Middle Income Group Countries

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Cardiac Catheter Sensor for Cardiac Mapping Systems

Growing Healthcare Infrastructure in the Developing Countries

