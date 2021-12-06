The South & Central America Refrigerated Snacks market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 6,270.32 billion by 2028
The refrigerated snacks market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 4,587.14 million in 2021 to US$ 6,270.32 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.
South and Central America include countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South and Central America. This is another region contributing to the growth of refrigerated snacks in relation to consumption. South and Central America are considered among the fastest-developing convenience food market across the world; however, it is less mature compared to other regions. Countries such as Chile, Panama, Brazil, and Argentina are contributing to the growth of the studied market in the region.
SAM Refrigerated Snacks Market -Companies Mentioned
- Danone S.A.
- General Mills Inc.
- Hormel Foods Corporation
- Mars Incorporated
- Mondelez International, Inc.
- Nestle S.A
- PepsiCo
- The Kraft Heinz Company
SAMREFRIGERATED SNACKS MARKETSEGMENTATION
SAM Refrigerated Snacks Market – By Type
- Baked Goods and Confectionery
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Yogurt
- Meat Snacks
- Sandwiches and Savory Snacks
- Others
SAM Refrigerated Snacks Market – By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Store
- Online Retail
- Others
SAM Refrigerated Snacks Market – By Country
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of SAM
