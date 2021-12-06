The South and Central America Breast Reconstruction market is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 31.2 billion by 2028, a recent study by Business market Insights
The Breast reconstruction market in South and Central America is expected to grow from US$ 31.2 million in 2021 to US$ 46.3 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.
Breast reconstruction is the surgical method of reconstructing the shape and looks of a breast, most generally in women who have had surgery to treat breast cancer. It includes autologous tissue, prosthetic implants, or a mixture of both, to reconstruct a natural-looking breast. Breast reconstruction techniques have developed over the last numerous decades, with options tailored to the individual needs of women with breast cancer.
Companies Mentioned
- Allergan Plc
- Mentor Worldwide LLC (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)
- GC Aesthetics PLC
- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH
- Establishment Labs S.A.
- Groupe Sebbin SAS
- HANSBIOMED CO. LTD
SOUTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA BREAST RECONSTRUCTION MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Technology
- Inframammary
- Peri-Areolar
- Trans-Axillary
- Transumbilical
By Type
- Breast Implants
- Implant’s accessories
By Placement
- Dual Plane Insertion
- Subglandular Insertion
- Submuscular Insertion
By Procedure
- Immediate Procedures
- Delayed Procedures
- Revision Procedures
The research on the South and Central America Breast Reconstruction market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South and Central America Breast Reconstruction market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.
This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South and Central America Breast Reconstruction market.
