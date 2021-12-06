South America Double Sided Tape Market 2021: Booming Demand from Emerging Economies to Market Growth by 2028
The double-sided tape market in South America is expected to grow from US$ 538.19 million in 2021 to US$ 604.17 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.7 % from 2021 to 2028.
The South America double sided tape market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. Automotive is projected to be the leading end-use industry of acrylic foam tapes over the forecast period since these foams are used in roof molding, plate panels, rocker panel/claddings, outer belt moldings, rear spoilers, body & bumper side moldings, emblem & nameplates, side fenders/wheel flare, and side mirrors.
Get Sample Copy of this South America Double Sided Tape Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00022944
Major key players covered in this report:
- 3M
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Tesa SE
- Intertape Polymer Group
- Shurtape Technologies, LLC
- Scapa
- Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.
- Lintec Corporation
- Avery Dennison Corporation
South America Double Sided Tape Market Segmentation
South America Double Sided Tape Market -By Resin Type
- Acrylic
- Rubber
- Silicone
- Others
South America Double Sided Tape Market -By Backing Material
- Foam
- Film
- Paper
- Others
Order a Copy of this South America Double Sided Tape Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00022944
The research on the South America Double Sided Tape market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South America Double Sided Tape market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.
This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South America Double Sided Tape market.
About Us:
Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.
Contact US:
Business Market Insights
Phone: +442081254005
E-Mail ID: [email protected]
Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/
LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/