South America Geogrid Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2021-2028

The geogrid market in South America is expected to grow from US$ 49.68 million in 2020 to US$ 90.65 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8 % from 2020 to 2028.

The South America geogrid market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. The use of natural geogrid for construction purpose as well soil reinforcement has been increasing. A natural geogrid or geotextile is one which includes alternating layers that is made from live branch cuttings and the compacted soil with geotextiles (natural or synthetic) wrapped around each soil lift. The system is also known as “fabric encapsulated soil” or “live soft gabion. ”

Major key players covered in this report:

Tensar Corporation

Carthage Mills

Huesker Synthetic GmBH

Naue GmBH and Co. Kg

Tmp Geosynthetics

BPM Geosynthetics

Bostd Geosynthetics Qingdao Ltd.

Strata Systems, Inc.

Reed & Graham Inc.

South America Geogrid Market Segmentation

South America Geogrid Market -By Type

Uniaxial Geogrid

Biaxial Geogrid

Triaxial Geogrid

South America Geogrid Market -By Application

Road Construction

Railroad Stabilization

Soil Reinforcement

South America Geogrid Market – By Manufacturing Method

Extruded

Knitted/Woven

Bonded

The research on the South America Geogrid market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South America Geogrid market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South America Geogrid market.

