AI in Asset Management Market Forecast to 2028: Genpact, Infosys Limited, Squirro AG

The latest AI in Asset Management market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the AI in Asset Management market.

Top key players covered in this report:

Genpact

Infosys Limited

IBM Corporation

Squirro AG

Symphony SummitAI

Brainalyzed Finance GmbH

Liquidnet Holdings, Inc.

XAI Asset Management Ltd

Castle Ridge Asset Management Limited.

Intel Corporation

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global AI in asset management market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application, vertical. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as portfolio optimization, conversational platform, risk & compliance, data analysis, process automation, others. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, automotive, others.

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report AI in Asset Management Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global AI in Asset Management Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the AI in Asset Management Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

AI in Asset Management Market Segmented by Region/Country:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2028? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the AI in Asset Management market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the AI in Asset Management market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the AI in Asset Management market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the AI in Asset Management market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

