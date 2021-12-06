South America Tow Prepregs Market 2021: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2028

The tow prepregs market in South America is expected to grow from US$ 23.85 million in 2020 to US$ 47.88 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1 % from 2020 to 2028.

The South America tow prepregs market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. The demand for lightweight materials with high tensile strength is on the rise among several sectors, including automotive and transportation, aerospace, marine, and construction.

Major key players covered in this report:

Eneos Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Porcher Industries

SGL Carbon

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

South America Tow Prepregs Market Segmentation

South America Tow Prepregs Market -By Fiber Type

Carbon

Glass

Others

South America Tow Prepregs Market -By Resin Type

Epoxy

Phenolic

Others

South America Tow Prepregs Market – By End-Use Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive and Transportation

Sports and Recreational

Oil and Gas

Others

The research on the South America Tow Prepregs market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South America Tow Prepregs market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South America Tow Prepregs market.

