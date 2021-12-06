Middle East and Africa Pharmacy Automation Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast with Improving CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2028

The Middle East and Africa pharmacy automation equipment market is expected to reach US$ 226.21 million by 2028 from US$ 143.38 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Without an appropriate delivery system, the best new therapeutic entity in the world is of no benefit. Today, medicines including tablets, capsules, oral liquids, topical creams and gels, transdermal patches, injectable products, implants, eye products, nasal products, inhalers and suppositories, are available in many dosage forms. Pharmaceutical excipients are substances which are used in the form of a pharmaceutical dosage, not for their direct therapeutic action, but for the purpose of aiding the production process, protecting, supporting or enhancing stability, or for bioavailability or acceptability of patients. They also assist in the identification of products and improve the overall safety or function of the product during its storage or use.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA PHARMACY AUTOMATION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

Automated Packaging & Labeling Systems

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Automated Compounding Devices

Tabletop Tablet Counters

By End User

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

The research on the Middle East and Africa Pharmacy Automation Equipment market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East and Africa Pharmacy Automation Equipment market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East and Africa Pharmacy Automation Equipment market.

