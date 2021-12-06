Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Sensor Market Worth US$ 619.5 million by 2028| Says Business Market Insights

APAC Fiber Optic Sensor market is projected to reach US$ 1376.0 million by 2028 from US$ 619.5 million in 2021; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Some of the companies competing in the Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Sensor Market are:

Omnisens SA Solifos AG Baumer Holding AG Keyence Corporation OMRON Corporation Luna Innovations Inc. SICK AG Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Market Overview and Dynamics:

In the automotive sector, fiber optic sensors are used in lighting applications. The fiber transmits cold light, making it a safe alternative to traditional sealed beam or halogen lighting. Apart from the safety advantage, the light source is easily accessible and offers greater freedom of design. The deployment of fiber optics also allows for the separation of light source and output location, thus providing high-performance lighting options with reduced physical space requirements, making them suitable for difficult and restricted access locations. The sensors are also used in automobiles in onboard safety devices and systems, such as operating airbags, traction control devices, and safety systems. According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), ~91.3 million vehicles were sold across the world in 2019. Further, rising disposable incomes, mainly in emerging countries in APAC, promotes the sales of passenger vehicles, which, in turn, would fuel the adoption fiber optic sensors. Thus, the rising annual automotive sales is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the fiber optic sensor market.

Asia Pacific Fiber Optic Sensor Market – By Vertical

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Infrastructure

Power and Utilities

Others

APAC Fiber Optic Sensor Market – By Application

Temperature Sensing Pressure Sensing Acoustic Sensing Strain Sensing Others

