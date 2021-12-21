Synthetic Biology Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2026

The SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY Market report published by Stratview Research offers wide-ranging analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape, etc. This detailed study is a useful source of information for prominent market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders to gain a thorough understanding of the market and determine measures to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY Market by Resin Type:

Synthetic Biology Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period. Increasing use of synthetic biology for various applications such as biofuel development, protein therapeutics, personalized medicine, and synthetic drugs & vaccines is one of the prime factors contributing to the demand for synthetic biology. Large scale adoption of synthetic biology coupled with decreasing cost of DNA sequencing & synthesis of genes resulting in increasing investment in companies and start-ups is another crucial factor fueling the growth of the market.

SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY Market by End-Use Industry Type

Based on the end-use industry type, the market is segmented as medical, industrial, food & agriculture, and environmental. The medical segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the market over the forecast period. With growing population and increased life expectancy comes increased occurrence of disease, which demands better, newer, and more efficient modalities of treatments. Increasing focus towards research & development for better treatments along with huge private and public funding for the discovery of new therapies is a key factor driving the growth of the synthetic biology market for medical applications.

SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY Market by Regional Insights:

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period, with China, Japan, India, and Australia being the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities. This growth can be attributed to the presence of major synthetic biology companies in the region. Availability of funds for research from government organizations, advancing efforts to increase the output of the healthcare industry, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and increasing focus on development of personalized therapeutics are some prime factors driving the region’s synthetic biology market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY market are-

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Amyris, Inc.

Codexis, Inc.

Creative Enzymes

Cyrus Biotechnology Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Ginkgo Bioworks

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Novozymes A/S

Precigen, In

Synthego Corporation

