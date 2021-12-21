Helium Market Study Offering Insights on Latest Advancements, Trends & Analysis from 2021 to 2026

The HELIUM Market report published by Stratview Research offers wide-ranging analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape, etc. This detailed study is a useful source of information for prominent market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders to gain a thorough understanding of the market and determine measures to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

Some key takeaways from this report –

The report offers key drivers that trigger the growth in the HELIUM Market. The insights mentioned in this report helps market players in formulating strategies to gain market presence or to sustain during the hard times. The research also mentions restraints of the market. Critical data on growth opportunities, current and upcoming trends are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

The research offers segment wise analysis of the HELIUM Market. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables, graphs, pie charts and more.

HELIUM Market by Resin Type:

Helium market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of helium in the electronics and semiconductor industries along with the growing usage of helium in the healthcare industry is the prime factors that is driving the growth of the market. The developing trend of helium application in nuclear power plants, metal works, and semiconductor production further adds a healthy growth opportunity in the helium market.

HELIUM Market by End-Use Industry Type

Based on the end-use industry type, the helium market is segmented as healthcare, electronics & semiconductors, aerospace, energy & power, and others. The healthcare segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, owing to its wide range of uses in the healthcare industry. Helium is used for cooling magnets of MRI machines, and with the growing demand of MRI scans, the demand for helium in healthcare sector is increasing. The growth of MRI technology is likely to create a healthy opportunity in the near future.

HELIUM Market by Regional Insights:

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period, with the USA, Canada, and Mexico being the countries with lucrative growth opportunities. The growth of the region’s market is mainly driven by the US electronics market, which is one of the largest procurers of helium. Further, the growing usage of MRI diagnostics in the USA is one of the key growth factors for region’s market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the HELIUM market are-

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Air Liquide S.A.

Linde Plc

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Messer Group GmbH

Weil Group Resources, LLC

Iwatani Corporation

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

