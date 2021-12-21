Lithium Ion Battery Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2020-2025

The LITHIUM-ION BATTERY Market report published by Stratview Research offers wide-ranging analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape, etc. This detailed study is a useful source of information for prominent market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders to gain a thorough understanding of the market and determine measures to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

LITHIUM-ION BATTERY Market by Resin Type:

Lithium-ion battery market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. The major demand for lithium-ion batteries is mainly driven by the increasing demand for consumer electronic products, which is bolstering the growth of the market.

LITHIUM-ION BATTERY Market by Material Type

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide, lithium iron phosphate, lithium cobalt oxide, lithium titanate oxide, lithium manganese oxide, and lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide. The lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The higher share of the segment is attributed to the growing demand for lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide used in batteries of mobile phones, laptops, automotive, tablets, power tools, and electrical storage systems.

LITHIUM-ION BATTERY Market by Regional Insights:

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for lithium-ion batteries during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific’s market is expected to expand with a lucrative CAGR owing to the well-established consumer electronics market in the region, especially in China. Further, the demand from the automotive industry in the region will also augment the regional growth. North America and Europe are also expected to offer considerable growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the LITHIUM-ION BATTERY market are-

BYD Company

LG Chem

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI

BAK Group

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hitachi

Johnson Controls

Toshiba Corporation

Lithium Werks

