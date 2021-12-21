Covid-19 Impact on Aircraft Harsh Harness Market Set for Rapid Growth and Expansion during 2021-2026

The Aircraft Harsh Harness Market report published by Stratview Research offers wide-ranging analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape, etc. This detailed study is a useful source of information for prominent market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders to gain a thorough understanding of the market and determine measures to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

The report offers key drivers that trigger the growth in the Aircraft Harsh Harness Market. The insights mentioned in this report helps market players in formulating strategies to gain market presence or to sustain during the hard times. The research also mentions restraints of the market. Critical data on growth opportunities, current and upcoming trends are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

The aircraft harsh harness market witnessed a deep downturn of 30.1% in 2020. Also, it is estimated that the market is expected to pick up the pace from 2021 onwards, ultimately reaching the figure of US$ 312 million in 2026. Major factors supporting the market growth during the forecast period are huge order backlog of Boeing and Airbus, ease in travel restriction across the globe, revamp in production rates of key aircraft programs such as A320, revival in aircraft orders from airliners and leasing companies, and strong performance of the defense industry.

Aircraft Harsh Harness Market by Application Type

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as engines, wings, and landing gears among which the engine has a clear margin over the other market segments in terms of demand for harsh harnesses. As jet engines have evolved aiming towards more power, more durability, and more efficiency. The components and the wiring system used in it are required to undergo extreme environmental conditions over a longer time. Continuous evolvement in jet engine technology is assuring a greater demand for harsh harnesses within the segment.

Aircraft Harsh Harness Market by Regional Insights:

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft harsh harnesses during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region’s market and has one of the largest fleets of commercial and military aircraft in the world. Due to the presence of major companies, the region is the early go-getter in the industry concerning technology and material adoption.

Amid pandemic, Asia-Pacific is recording the least decline and is estimated to log the quickest recovery during the forecast period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, increasing defense budget of key economies, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus, and upcoming indigenous commercial aircraft (COMAC C919).

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Aircraft Harsh Harness market are-

Amphenol Corporation

Ducommun Incorporated

GKN Aerospace

Glenair, Inc.

Groupe Latécoère

Safran S.A.

Ultra Electronics Holdings

Unison Industries

